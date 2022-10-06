It’s no ‘Rumour’: Fleetwood Mac members’ personal memorabilia heading to auction block

Juliens Auctions

Fleetwood Mac‘s Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood have cleared out their closets and are putting some of their most iconic memorabilia on the auction block.

Julien’s Auctions is handling the sale, which will take place live over two days — December 3 and December 4 — in Beverly Hills, as well as online at juliensauctions.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, which named Fleetwood Mac its Person of the Year in 2018.

Among the goodies up for grabs:

The “hanging balls” that Mick Fleetwood wore on the cover of Rumours, along with a signed art print. Estimated to bring between $100 and $200,000, the wooden balls are attached to leather cords and come with a cloth drawstring case. The balls were originally pull chains from a toilet in a club where Fleetwood Mac played back in the day.

Among Fleetwood’s other items are various drums and percussion instruments, the suit he wore in the ad campaign for Harry Styles‘ Pleasing lifestyle brand and a drumhead signed by President Bill Clinton from a private performance the band did before he left office. That’s expected to fetch between 80 and 100 grand.

Christine McVie’s items include the dress she wore on the back cover of Rumours, the baby grand piano which she used onstage to perform “Songbird,” additional keyboards and a variety of stage-worn clothes, including the boots she wore to the band’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

John McVie is selling a number of his bass guitars, including the one he used to record “The Chain,” and a surfboard that Stevie Nicks gave him when he moved to Hawaii, despite the fact that he doesn’t surf.

Visit juliensauctions.com to find out how to bid.

