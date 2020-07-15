Credit: BigStockPhoto

It’s Hot Dog Month

July 15, 2020

Serious research has figured out how many hot dogs a human can possibly eat.

Fortunately, science has now provided an answer.

Researchers analyzed 39 years of data from the annual Nathan’s Famous

Coney Island Hot Dog Eating Contest and, using mathematical modeling,

calculated the maximum number of hot dogs one person could possibly eat

during the contest’s 10-minute duration.

The new study published Tuesday in the journal Biology Letters.

How many?

84

Full Story: HERE

