It’s happening: kids are now being named “Corona” and “Lockdown”

smrm1977/iStock(NEW YORK) — It was bound to happen eventually. With families around the world competing with one another to have the trendiest and flashiest name for their child, two babies in India have since been named “Corona” and “Lockdown.”

The news comes from NDTV, who broke the news that a baby girl, named Corona, was born the same day the Indian government issued the Janata Curfew.

The baby boy, named Lockdown, was born a week later.

The news was confirmed by R P Tripathi, who is in charge of Khukhundu Primary Health Centre, who didn’t seem too amused by the development when announcing, “On Sunday evening a baby boy was born and within hours he was named as Lockdown by his family. It is necessary that we should all follow lockdown properly, and also wash hands frequently to be save ourselves from COVID-19.”

The father of the boy, a farmer, later came forward and explained he settled on the name because, “I named him after Lockdown as we all are reeling under COVID-19 pandemic. In my view, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the right step to impose lockdown in the entire nation to save us from the deadly virus.”

As for the baby girl, you can thank her uncle for the brilliant name. He said he convinced his sister to choose the name because he thinks Corona will become “the symbol of unity in the fight against novel corona virus.”

Let’s just hope no one else boards the COVID-19 name tend so that we don’t see little Purells, Cloroxs, Charmins and Quilted Northerns running around in a few years.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.