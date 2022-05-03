It’s Complicated

Since the start of Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour, the singer has performed Avril Lavigne’s hit “Complicated”.

At her concert Friday at Toronto’s Massey Hall, Rodrigo was joined onstage by the Canadian pop-punk princess herself to deliver the 2002 single.

Prior to “Complicated,” Rodrigo teased a special guest from Canada. “I am so, so, so, so lucky because she came here tonight to sing with me,” Rodrigo announced, with the ecstatic crowd deducing Lavigne’s presence before she was announced. The two singers, both in plaid flannel skirts, then launched into the track.