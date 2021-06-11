It’s Back!!

DEW|BigStock

The Washington State Fair is back.

Organizers say the fair will go ahead this year after Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement

that the state would fully reopen on June 30.

The fair was closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair, fondly known by many as “The Puyallup,” is Washington state’s

largest single public event, attracting over a million people.

It will run from Sept. 3 to 26 this year.

Fair organizers say health and safety will be a top priority for guests, staff and vendors.

High-touch areas will be regularly cleaned and sanitized, and hand-washing stations will be provided.

