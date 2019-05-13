It’s Back for 2019, Seattle’s Safest Driver Contest

YOU could win $5000 as Seattle’s Safest Driver. The contest is back for 2019. Download the app, drive safe. It’s that easy.

Are you Seattle’s safest driver? Enter this contest and prove it – Q13 FOX https://t.co/5khWOFGr0Z pic.twitter.com/OWgvfdLXV4 — Seattle Informer (@seattleinformer) May 13, 2019

People who’ve rear ended another driver and then immediately tweeted about it need not apply! Ha, ha, ha. I mean you CAN play… but are you really gonna win? Let’s be honest with each other.