It’s All Coming Back To Me Now

Broadway is coming back! For that matter, people’s faces are coming back!

So, are you ready to get out and celebrate, or are you still in a wait-and-see mode?

And what of those who truly cannot get vaccinated- how do you train yourself

to understand them rather than judge them?

Join Coach Laurie, Anna D, and Claire as we talk about our love for Lin-Manuel Miranda,

Jimmy Fallon, smiles, hot tubs, sea lions and border collies.

We also discuss the courageous young woman who made Simon Cowell cry.

And we get an update on Laurie’s grand daughter who is on the verge of being the next Jeff Bezos! (Or not…)

