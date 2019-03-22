It’s All About The Nap

You don’t need to take brain supplements to boost its health. All you need to do is to nap.

You may feel guilty when you feel the urge to nap during a workday.

Although napping at work is often taboo, emerging scientific evidence suggests that naps – even very short ones – significantly enhance cognitive

function and productivity, as well as other benefits.

BENEFITS of a nap:

Cognitive function

Improving heart health

Naps also make up for sleep disorders

They relax you

For length, optimal times, and stages of a nap, click HERE