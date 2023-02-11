It’s All About the Goats

vonora|BigStock

Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick showed off their musical chops in a video rendition of the Miley Cyrus hit “Flowers” posted to Instagram Wednesday.

The Mystic River actor, who has released seven albums as part of The Bacon Brothers, teamed up with The Closer star to put their own spin on the power ballad.

It’s one of the few covers Bacon, 64, has shared on his social media site. And while past tunes have included Bacon singing with his goats — a series he dubs his “Goat Series” — this time around, Sedgwick only had a plastic goat toy with her.

“We’re not with the goats, but we thought we’d try a goat song anyway” she said in the video, launching into the soon-to-be viral clip.

