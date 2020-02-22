Weekend Cooking: One Last Taste of Fall/Winter

Yum, doesn’t that CHICKEN PUMPKIN STEW look delish! With our weather trying to be SPRING, but still a bit on the ‘chilly’ side here are some comfort dishes for the family or maybe even a potluck.
About Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Related Articles
Gettin’ STICKY with it…STICKY BUNS that is. [recipes & video]
February 21, 2020
Spring Time is Clean Time! [checklist]
February 20, 2020
List of FOODS that DO NOT FREEZE Well.
February 19, 2020