It’s About Time Fido Got a Job

YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA-SAVVY DOG COULD EARN UP TO $10K!

AS ‘CHIEF FLUFF OFFICER’!

It’s high time that freeloading pooch of yours got a dang job!

re you and your dog social media savvy? Does Fido have his own Instagram page?

An online pet store is hiring a “Chief fluff officer” to be the face of the brand — and they’re paying up to $10,000 in cash and pet products.

Yappy.com says the ideal dog applicant will “be a natural behind the camera, always happy to strike a pose and genuinely enjoy having their photo taken and being filmed as they try out our latest personalized gifts.”

“This really is the perfect job for dogs who love the spotlight,” the company says in a blog pot. “The hired Chief ‘Fluff’ dog should be comfortable showing off their best poses, sassy struts, tail wags, tricks and expressions.”

The Chief ‘fluff’ pup doesn’t have to be Instagram-famous (yet), but they should already have an established presence on both Instagram and TikTok and be ready to roll with the latest TikTok trends. They’ll get bonus points for being “fluffy and fabulous.”

