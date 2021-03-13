It’s a Royally Mad Week. Oprah, Save us!”

Not even a True Life Princess is immune to the pain of bullying and racism.

Join Coach Laurie, Anna D and Claire as we unpack a complicated week

in the life of Britain’s Royal Family.

What is it like to watch history repeat in your own family and feel powerless to stop it?

And how is it that we decide who to believe and who not to believe?

Plus, is the media responsible for its own reckoning on these issues or

do we consumers have to do it for them?

And why is it that women don’t necessarily support other women even

when in the same situation? Help us, Oprah, you’re our only hope!

Podcast: HERE