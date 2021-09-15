It’s a girl! Rachel Platten gives birth to second child

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Rachel Platten has given birth to her second child with husband Kevin Lazan: a baby girl named Sophie Jo.

The 40-year-old “Fight Song” singer announced the happy news on her Instagram Wednesday, revealing her daughter was born at home in a water birth on September 9 after “2.5 grueling days of labor.”

“When I thought I couldn’t take anymore, this amazing, wise little one kept whispering to me ‘we can do this mama, we can do this,’” Rachel writes, alongside photos of her snuggling in bed with the newborn.

“So i kept going one contraction at a time,” she continues. “I feel like a warrior and I will NEVER doubt my strength again. Thank you Sophie for showing me what I am made of and for completing our family.”

The singer concludes her Instagram post by thanking her fans.

“And Thank YOU all so much for your love and support and for allowing me the privacy these last couple of months to just be with my family and prepare for this new life,” she writes. “Sending you all the coziest new baby snuggles. please, please positive comments only.”

Rachel and Kevin are also parents to two-year-old daughter Violet Skye. They announced they were expecting baby number two back in April.

