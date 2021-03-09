It’s a Girl, Harry and Megan Tell Oprah

Good news first, Megan says “The queen has always been wonderful to me.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s divided people around the world on Monday,

rocking an institution that is struggling to modernize with claims of racism

and callousness toward a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts.

During the two-hour appearance with Oprah Winfrey, Harry also revealed the problems had ruptured

relations with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, illuminating the depth of the family

divisions that led the couple to step away from royal duties and move to California last year.

Meghan, 39, acknowledged she was naïve at the start of her relationship with Harry

and unprepared for the strictures of royal life.

A successful actress before her marriage,

she said she bridled at the controlling nature of being royal, squirming at the idea that she

had to live on terms set by palace staff.

This was compounded by the fact that the staff refused to help her when she faced

racist attacks from the media and internet trolls, she said.

The situation became so difficult that at one point, “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,”

Meghan told Winfrey.

Harry said he had lived in fear of a repeat of the fate of his mother, Princess Diana,

who was covered constantly by the press and died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 while

being pursued by paparazzi.

“What I was seeing was history repeating itself, but definitely far more dangerous — because

then you add race in, and you add social media in,” Harry said.

Both Meghan and Harry praised the support they had received from the monarch.

Oh and by the way “It’s a girl.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts,

you can seek help from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

in the United States on 1-800-273-8255. The Samaritans in the

United Kingdom can be reached on 116 123.

