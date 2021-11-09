It’s a Batch Made in Heaven

Tommy Lee and John Travolta are a batch made in heaven.

The pair of unlikely friends exchanged cookie recipes and shared their baking techniques with the world on Wednesday.

The Mötley Crüe drummer, 59, shared a quick video clip on TikTok of a series of text messages with the actor, 67, where they shared recipes for peanut butter chip cookies.

Travolta’s text read, “Tommy, can you send me that peanut butter [chocolate] chip cookie recipe you have?”

Lee happily agreed and passed along a scrumdiddlyumptious recipe. The musician then jokingly replied “Your welcies!!!” alongside a photo of the cookies fresh out of the oven.

The “Grease” star then sent back a snap of the yet-uncooked dough in muffin tins as they cooked in the oven. “You didn’t know I was Johnny Crocker.”

