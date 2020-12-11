It's 2001 all over again: Britney X Backstreet Boys collab "Matches" is out now

If only TRL was still around. Then it could premiere a video for a newly released collaboration between Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys.

Yep, get ready to time-travel back to 2001: “Matches,” a song on the deluxe edition of Britney’s 2016 album, Glory, is out now. The banger features Britney and Backstreet together singing about a love affair that’s dangerous but oh, so hot.

“Our fire is killing me/The good kind of killing me/Like playing with matches, matches, matches,” the two acts sing. “This might leave some damage, damage, damage/Th? good kind of damage, damage, damage.”

“Matches” joins “Mood Ring” and “Swimming in the Stars” on the Glory deluxe edition, which is out now.

“‘Matches’ featuring my friends @BackstreetBoys is out now !!!!” Britney wrote on her socials. “I’m so excited to hear what you think about our song together!!!! You can also listen to Glory Deluxe everywhere now … including “Swimming in the Stars” and the “Mood Ring” remixes !!!!”

Britney also commented on the fact that fans got together earlier this year to send Glory back into the iTunes top 10. “The love you guys have shown this album this year has been stupid amazing, like I can’t even believe it !!! I hope it brings you joy. GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!!!” she added.



On their socials, Backstreet Boys wrote, “What a GLORIOUS day it is… we’ve been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!! #BritneyXBackstreet is finally here!”

