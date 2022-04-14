It’ll never go out of style: Taylor Swift’s catsuit now on display at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift isn’t in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but one of her outfits is.

According to Cleveland Scene, the black lace catsuit that Taylor wore to open the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is now part of the Rock Hall’s “Right Here, Right Now” exhibit. Taylor attended the ceremony to induct one of her musical heroes, Carole King, and started the show by singing King’s composition “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.”

Taylor paired the lace catsuit, designed by Sarah Regensburger, with Louis Vuitton ankle boots. Underneath, she wore a gold Greta Constantine catsuit, which gave the top layer a sparkly look. The entire ensemble, styled by Joseph Cassell, can now be seen on display at the Rock Hall in Cleveland.

In other Taylor Swift fashion and accessory news, she’s released a new line of merch for Mother’s Day, based on her song “The Best Day,” which she wrote for her mom, Andrea. It appeared on her 2008 album Fearless.

The “I Had the Best Day” collection features a sweatshirt, a tote bag, a picture frame, socks, stationary and a mug that says, “You’re the prettiest lady in the whole wide world.”

