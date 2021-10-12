Items from Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles going on the charity auction block

John Shearer Photography

A head-to-toe silver ensemble worn by Katy Perry and a stage-worn black jacket from fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie are just two of the items that are going on the auction block early next year for a good cause.

Katy wore the silver outfit, including a snowflake crystal headpiece, to perform “California Gurls” on the 2010 TV special The Grammy Nominations Concert Live! — Countdown to Music’s Biggest Night. It’s just one of the items up for grabs in the 2022 MusiCares charity auction organized by Julien’s Auctions. As the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, MusiCares provides medical, financial and personal assistance to in-need members of the music community.

Katy’s outfit is expected to fetch between three and five grand. A black jacket Lionel wore to perform at the U.K.’s Glastonbury festival in 2015 has an sales estimate of six to eight thousand dollars.

A Chromatica CD signed by Lady Gaga and a 7-inch pink vinyl single of “Watermelon Sugar” signed by Harry Styles are also up for grabs in the auction, which will take place January 30, the day before the 64th annual Grammy Awards on January 31.

For more info on how to register and bid, visit JuliensAuctions.com.

