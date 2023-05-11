“It was all kind of magical”: Belinda Carlisle says new pop EP ‘Kismet’ is aptly named

RAF/BMG

The new EP from Belinda Carlisle — her first English-language pop collection in decades — is called Kismet. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer says “kismet” pretty much describes how she ended up coming out of semiretirement to record it.

It all started, she says, when her son ran into legendary songwriter Diane Warren, who wrote Belinda’s 1987 hit “I Get Weak,” in an LA coffee shop.

“She said, ‘What is your mom doing? Let’s call her!'” Belinda tells ABC Audio. “So they FaceTimed me, and she goes, ‘Get down to the studio. I have some hits for you!’ And I was like, ‘OK, well, do I really want to do that?’ Because that’s a big commitment.”

“So I thought, ‘Well, you don’t say no to Diane.’ And I thought, y’know, you never know,” she continues. “So I went to the studio and she played me a few of the songs, and I completely freaked out about them.”

That’s Kismet: five songs, all written by Diane, including the single “Big Big Love.”

“It was all kind of magical,” Belinda says. And she’s not ruling out more music in the future.

“I just think you can never say never … I learned that lesson over and over again,” Belinda notes. “I’m not planning on doing anything else, [but] … if something comes up … I’m not opposed to that.”

What she is opposed to is her band The Go-Go’s reuniting again.

“It’s done,” she says of the band. “I can’t possibly fit that in anymore. And I also, like, it has to end at some point. And I think it can go on too long. And I don’t want that with the Go-Go’s. And a few of the other girls felt the same way.”

Kismet is out on Friday.

