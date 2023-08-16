It May be Hot Out but Bellevue and Seattle are Chill

Kmpzzz|BigStock

The site ranked the 200 biggest US cities on metrics including the average length of workdays, the numbers of spas, depression rates, the number of mental health days taken, leisure activity, and sleep quality.

Sunnyvale came out on top and Detroit was dead last. The top and bottom 10:

Most relaxed cities:

Sunnyvale, California, 68.83 out of 100 San Francisco, California, 68.36 Alexandria, Virginia, 67.51 Naperville, Illinois, 67.29 Fremont, California, 66.80 San Jose, California, 66.13 Seattle, Washington, 64.37 Overland Park, Kansas, 64.28 Bellevue, Washington, 64.10 Irvine, California, 63.61 Least relaxed cities: Birmingham, Alabama, 40.52 Augusta, Georgia, 40.13 Dayton, Ohio, 40.08 Killeen, Texas, 39.92 Memphis, Tennessee, 39.78 New Orleans, Louisiana, 39.51 Jackson, Mississippi, 39.02 Cleveland, Ohio, 38.25 Shreveport, Louisiana, 36.29 Detroit, Michigan, 33.80 See the full ranking.

