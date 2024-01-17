Is Your Pet the 4-Legged Version of You?

graphicphoto|BigStock

Two-thirds of Americans say their pet is the four-legged version of themselves.

The survey of 2,000 dog and cat owners reveals that 65 percent believe they adopted themself in pet-form due to the overwhelming number of similarities they have with their furry companion.

Four in 10 (38%) think they share personality traits or hobbies — this includes enjoying long walks (67%), car rides (57%), and even a love of peanut butter (50%). Respondents and their pets also both dislike mornings (32%) and spend their time taking naps in patches of sunlight (24%).

A third (34%) believe they share physical characteristics with their pet as well — whether that’s the same eye color (61%), a similar overall size (54%), or the same hair and fur style (54%). Cat owners were slightly more likely to say they “adopted themselves in pet form,” compared to dog owners (70% vs. 63%).

Despite that, dog owners felt there were more noticeable similarities between them and their pets — both in terms of physical characteristics (36% vs. 29% for cat owners) and personality (42% vs. 35% for cat owners).

“This research further emphasizes the unbreakable bond between pets and their people.

Humans are able to predict and prepare for certain health issues by understanding their DNA and the same goes for those with four legs.”

“Understanding your pet’s unique DNA is more than knowing what breed they are — it can give you insight into predispositions for certain health issues and help you to better care for them.”

