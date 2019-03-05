Is Your Load Secure?

A Kent driver was lucky to survive after a large piece of wood smashed through their windshield Tuesday morning.

The driver was on SR-167 when a vehicle carrying lumber lost part of its load around 84th Avenue.

One wood shard kicked up and crashed into the driver’s windshield.

“Thankfully only minor scratches from glass splinters,” says Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol.

The vehicle that lost its load has yet to be identified.

