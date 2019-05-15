Credit: PathDoc | BigStockPhoto.com

Is the State Holding Money That You May Have Forgotten About? Check Here

May 15, 2019

Check to see if the state is holding money or property that belongs to you, a family member or friend.

Yup, I read a story on KING5.com that caught my attention:

‘The Department of Revenue says about one in seven Washington residents have unclaimed cash or items being held by the state.’
“Hmmmm” I thought.  Is this a trick or some sort of fishing ad to get to my info?   Nope, site is real.
According to the KING5 story ‘The overwhelming majority of holdings are from old bank accounts or stock options. The state also retains valuables once stored in safety deposit boxes.’

So I checked mine.  Sure enough, while it wasn’t much I had an account with BECU that I needed to open for a used car I purchased 10 years ago.  It was only $5, but hey it was kinda cool when it popped up.   So you’re turn…

ClaimYourCash.org

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.