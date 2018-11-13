Credit: Shellie Hart

Is That The New Name of SAFECO FIELD?

It’s been trending in recent as we saw the name come down, well at least on one side anyhow.  Yes, SAFECO FIELD.  Check out the photos and full story (HERE).   In short, it sounds that both parties for the naming rights (Safeco & Mariners) have decided after 20 seasons to not renew the agreement.  Mariners are actively searching for a new partner for naming rights.  But if they don’t find one, the big question is…

What do YOU think it should be called?

According to the SeattleTimes.com:  “Many fans have suggested the ballpark be named after local icons such as Dave Niehaus, Fred Hutchinson or Ken Griffey, Jr. But on a more practical level, it’s a way for the Mariners to increase revenues, which theoretically should allow them to put a better product on the field.”   Full story (HERE).

Back to ENCHANT.   This should excite us all, and will be a temporary name for the Holiday Season as our beloved field turns into your wildest Christmas Dreams.   Check out the website and what the transformation will look like, what we will experience and more (HERE).  It opens NOVEMBER 23rd. (Friday after Thanksgiving) and YES, WARM 106.9 will have LOTS of tickets to give away:)

