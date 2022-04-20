Is Katy Perry ready to have another child with Orlando Bloom?

ABC/Gavin Bond

Katy Perry is pretty busy these days. Aside from serving on American Idol and preparing for her PLAY residency in Las Vegas, she’s also a full-time mom to a toddler. So, how does the “Roar” singer feel about giving one-year-old Daisy Dove a sibling?

When asked by E! News if she and fiancé Orlando Bloom have any plans for a second child, Katy gave it to them straight. “I’m in Vegas, and I can’t do that show with anything in my belly,” she remarked, “Especially a human.”

Although the Grammy nominee isn’t ready for a family of four quite yet, she’s amazed by how quickly little Daisy is growing. “She’s stringing words together,” Katy marveled. “She says ‘I love you.’ She colors…” Katy also revealed that her daughter’s hair is now long enough for pigtails and that she’s coordinated enough to start running.

Katy also revealed an adorable moment between Daisy and Mickey Mouse. The family was enjoying a character breakfast in Hawaii when the famous mouse approached the table, but Daisy thought he was a different animal.

“She saw Mickey and she thought Mickey was a cow, so she mooed at Mickey,” laughed Katy and mimicked the sound Daisy directed at Mickey. Katy singer then tried correcting her daughter, but soon realized she has no idea what “sound that Mickey Mouse makes.”

Katy and Orlando welcomed their daughter in August 2020.

