Is Justin Timberlake in Janet Jackson’s new Lifetime/A&E documentary?

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Janet Jackson‘s two-part Lifetime/A&E documentary is coming out on Friday, and the second half of it reportedly contains an unexpected guest: Justin Timberlake.

“Justin is in it. I was told he is going to be in the documentary. It’s like this big secret. He’s the surprise, just like the Super Bowl,” a source familiar with the production told Page Six.

In 2004, Justin and Janet shocked the world when they performed JT’s song “Rock Your Body” at the Super Bowl and Justin tore off part of Janet’s costume, exposing her breast. Janet’s career suffered, while Justin emerged unscathed: He was even invited back to headline the Super Bowl in 2018.

In recent years, the entire incident has now been re-examined as an example of white privilege and systemic racism. Justin apologized to Janet last year via social media.

The Lifetime doc is four hours long, but insiders tell Page Six that only three hours have been provided to reviewers in advance. One claimed that Janet is being so secretive about the film that “Lifetime hasn’t even seen [it] yet.”

A trailer for the doc features Janet’s brother Randy telling Janet, “Justin and his team have been trying to contact us about you doing the Super Bowl,” but that’s the extent of any mention of JT.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.