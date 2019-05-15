Is Jennifer Lopez Raising Another Pop Queen?

She’s good… she’s really good! She’s Jennifer Lopez’s daughter and the girl CAN SING!

I wonder if she desperately wants to find the missing parts of her momma’s shirts though. Seems like they should hire an investigator to find out who made off with the lower half of ALL of Jennifer Lopez’s tops. Crime of the century? No. But clearly a crime has been perpetrated!! These are the things I think about.