Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Is Jennifer Lopez Raising Another Pop Queen?

May 15, 2019

She’s good… she’s really good!  She’s Jennifer Lopez’s daughter and the girl CAN SING!

I wonder if she desperately wants  to find the missing parts of her momma’s shirts though.  Seems like they should hire an investigator to find out who made off with the lower half of ALL of Jennifer Lopez’s tops.  Crime of the century?  No.  But clearly a crime has been perpetrated!!  These are the things I think about.

 

 

