Is it real or cake? Watch Josh Groban host new Roku game show “Eye Candy”

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

If you just can’t wait for Josh Groban to return to the stage, you can watch him now on The Roku Channel.

The first season of a new game show called Eye Candy is now streaming, and Josh is the host. The show, based on a popular Japanese program, has contestants trying to determine, “Is it real or cake?”

Basically, contestants look at everyday objects and decide if they’re regular old inedible things — like a yoga mat or a box of crayons — or cleverly disguised delicious cakes. If they think something’s cake, they have to take a bite out of it — with often hilarious results.

Among the celebrity guests who are competing: Rachel Dratch, Michael Ian Black, Tiki Barber, Nico Tortorella, Nina Agdal and Ana Gasteyer.

When the show was first announced, Josh was quoted as saying, “I first saw this show in Japan when it was called Sokkuri Sweets and was obsessed with how fun and silly it was. To be the ringmaster of such insanity is a dream. Bon Appetit.”

