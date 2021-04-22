Is it an Intruder or a Robot?

fotoliza|BigStock

Yana Sydnor called 911 and hid in the bathroom with her daughter.

Yana was awakened by a sound she thought was an intruder in her home.

When she texted friends they told her to call the police.

When she heard the police break down the front door and then start laughing.

She unlocked the bathroom door to realize the police discovered the suspected

intruder was the family’s robot vacuum.

A North Carolina couple ended up in a similar situation in December 2019

when they heard what they believed to be an intruder in their home.

The couple said they had only had their robot vacuum for three days when

they heard the noise inside their home and hid in a closet until police arrived

and identified the tool as the cause of the noise.

Do you have a ROOMBA?

