Is Ed Sheeran about to drop a remix with Taylor Swift?

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran sent his fans into a frenzy on Wednesday with his latest Instagram update — because he posted a card of a queen that suspiciously looks like his good friend Taylor Swift.

Adding more fuel to the fire was Ed’s cryptic caption, which read, “Signing some cds for something coming in a bit, keep an eye out.” Of course, that’s causing Ed’s 36 million followers to furiously speculate that he and Taylor remixed Ed’s “The Joker and the Queen,” off his latest album, = (Equals). The playing card in the Instagram post is split in half, with one end depicting the Taylor-lookalike queen of hearts and the other showing a joker.

This isn’t the first time Ed sparked such rumors. Eagle-eyed Swifties noticed several Easter eggs in his “Overpass Graffiti” music video that directly and indirectly reference the pop star. For starters, fans noticed the leather jacket Ed wears in the clip has a “Taylor Swift” patch stitched on the back, as well as a patch that looks like the card he just shared to Instagram.

Another video scene features a newspaper with the headline “WHERE IS ED?” and features an image of Taylor’s cat, Meredith. That same newspaper also contained an Easter egg about Ed’s future “Merry Christmas” holiday collaboration with Elton John, with the British rock star saying he hopes Ed “Returns in time for their Christmas party.”

Taylor may have also referenced “The Joker and the Queen” in her “I Bet You Think About Me” music video, where she carves an equals sign into a wedding cake, sparking references to Ed’s new album.

The two have previously worked together on three songs: “Everything Has Changed,” “End Game” and the Red (Taylor’s Version) vault track, “Run.”

It’s currently unknown when, or if, the possible remix will drop.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.