Is Celine Dion returning to Las Vegas? Sure looks like it

After her groundbreaking Las Vegas residencies, which single-handedly made it cool for top pop performers to play Sin City, Celine Dion started doing regular tours. But now it looks like she may be headed back to the place where she first raised the bar.

A new high-tech commercial for Resorts World Las Vegas, called Stay Fabulous — the first-ever filmed on a virtual set — features “a sneak peek at the astounding entertainment to come” at the property, according to a press release. The ad features Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, superstar DJs Tiësto and Zedd and, finally, Celine.

Details of the “upcoming live performances” at the resort will be announced in the coming weeks. Dates for the DJ performances are already on sale. We also already know that Katy’s locked in a Las Vegas deal at Resorts World, but if this commercial is teasing upcoming residencies at the property, these would be the first such deals for Carrie and Luke.

As for Celine, her two record-breaking residencies were at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, so if she’s coming back to Vegas, it’ll be in a new home.

