Is Britney Spears pregnant? She appears to say so in new Instagram post

Is Britney Spears pregnant? Fans were sent into a tizzy Monday when she shared a post that seems to indicate that she’s expecting.

Taking to Instagram, Britney explained she “lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???'”

Again referring to fiancé Sam Asghari as her “husband” — the same as she did in an Instagram post last week — Britney said he believed she was “food pregnant,” but she felt it might be more than that.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” Britney declared. “4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just [sic] loose it.”

Britney also announced she “won’t be going out as much” to avoid any paparazzi hoping to score a “money shot” of her, and opened up about her struggles when she was expecting sons Sean and Jayden, who are now 16 and 15, respectively.

“It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible,” Britney revealed. This marks the first time she’s spoken publicly about experiencing pregnancy-related depression.

“Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday,” Britney added. “Thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”

The National Institute of Mental Health says perinatal depression occurs during or after a pregnancy and can cause extreme sadness and fatigue, as well as other mental and emotional difficulties.

Last year, Britney told a judge that one of the things she most wanted to do was have another baby, but claimed that her conservators had prevented her from doing so.

ABC News has reached out to Britney’s team for comment.

