Is Black the New White?

Getting Married? Vera Wang says there’s nothing wrong with black wedding dresses.

The 72-year-old bridal wear designer says “A lot of people were shocked – they

said it was depressing to have brides in black.

Wang says ‘Not at all, it’s sexy,’”

“Then of course a lot of brides embraced it.”

“Pre-pandemic ‘black wedding dresses’ didn’t even rank in our search terms last year

and it’s doubled in the last 12 months.

We have seen a 3.7x growth year over year in black bridal gown sales,” according to Vera.

“The pandemic has moved many brides towards smaller events and more casual or

non-traditional cuts and styles – jumpsuits, short dresses, for example – to the point that

we launched a Little White Dress Boutique and expanded our color assortments last year

to provide more of those options for weddings and pre-wedding events.

Dozens of our styles come in a number of colors so that brides have options to have the

wedding dress they love in a color other than white.”

Sometimes things seem cool, but when it comes right down to it, tradition often wins out.

Would you wear a black wedding dress?

