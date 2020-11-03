Is Adele being "wooed" by Hollywood after 'Saturday Night Live' hosting gig?

There have been rumors of Adele trying her hand at acting since her cinematic “Hello” video back in 2015, but now that she’s shown off her comic chops hosting Saturday Night Live, one British magazine is claiming that all of Hollywood is clamoring to sign her to a movie deal.

An “insider” tells Heat magazine, “Adele is being wooed by Hollywood movie bosses to star on the big screen as a bona fide actress.”

The insider further claims that “Adele checks all the boxes in terms of what producers and casting agents are looking for right now,” explaining, “She has a huge fan base, tons of charisma, an infectiously positive energy and a fantastically witty and self-deprecating sense of humor that’s appealing to fans of all ages.”

Adele definitely poked fun at herself during Saturday Night Live, and wasn’t afraid to look silly in sketches, either.

The so-called insider says Adele could bank $5 million for a cameo role to start with, and notes, “Nobody doubts she has the talent and screen presence to be a standout star in her own right.”

“Adele is loving this attention and she absolutely wants to move forward with a role,” dishes the insider, saying the Grammy-winning star is planning to meet with an acting coach and is musing whether to start on TV or go right to movies.

“She intends to take full advantage of her celebrity status while it’s at its peak – and acting has always been a huge dream of hers since the start of her career,” concludes the insider.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.