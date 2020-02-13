Is a Backstreet Boys Christmas Album Actually Happening?

The Backstreet Boys have been making music together for over 26 years, but the one thing they haven’t done in all of that time is to put out a Christmas album. But fans of the pop supergroup might not have much longer to wait, based on an interview on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live!” with Andy Cohen.

When asked if there were still plans to release their long-rumored Christmas album, Nick Carter replied that the band was “…negotiating with our label at this moment!”

Kevin Richardson confirmed that the rumors were, in fact, true, answering “…yeah, that’s one of the only things left on the bucket list that we’ve not done and we all love Christmas music and we have families and yeah…we need to make it happen! It’s gonna happen.”

Fans of Christmas music and the Backstreet Boys will be delighted to hear that, according to Richardson, “It’s happening! You’re not gonna have to wait more than a year.”

The Backstreet Boys are also kicking off their 2020 “DNA World Tour” July 10th in New York, with a stop in Washington on August 8th at the White River Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale February 14th (and are a great Valentine’s Day gift!)