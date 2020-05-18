Ireland’s tourism board offers virtual visits until you can travel again

iStock/no_limits_pictures(IRELAND) — While travel has been restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tourism Ireland is hoping you’ll visit the Emerald Isle now — via a virtual tour.

“As soon as you can travel again Ireland will be waiting to fill your heart with its beauty and warmth — until then you can dream of your future adventure,” the official Tourism Ireland website teases.

“Although for now no-one can travel as we all stay home and keep safe, you can still be spellbound by some of the island’s magic,” the site introduces a picturesque video tease.

The website is offering a virtual tour of some of the country’s top attractions, including the UNESCO World Heritage site at the Giant’s Causeway, the Museum of Literature Ireland, and Titanic Belfast.

“There is no substitute for the real thing, for actually taking a trip to Ireland,” the organization notes, “But in these unique and unprecedented times the next best option is only a click away.”

