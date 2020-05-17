Invest in life and the future of our kids. WA529 is the way! Meet Luke Minor.

Luke Minor, Director of WA529, has the information about the 2 parts of our state prepaid tuition program: GET–which opened in 1998, and has had over 56,000 students access it to pay for part or all of their college tuition or expenses. The DreamAhead College Investment plan, launched in 2018 allows flexibility in the investment $$. Between the 2, families have good choices. The important thing to note is that when youth know that there are plans for their future education, they are more likely to pursue that path, Opening an account can also be like a gift ‘portal’ for other family and friends wanting to gift a student. Starting young is ideal, but it’s never too late. Enrollment for GET ends May 31. Lots of info on the website, and on Monday, May 18, 3pm, Luke cohosts an online Knowledge Cafe.

www.wastate529.wa.gov