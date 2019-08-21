Introducing…YOUR Seattle Dragons!

The new XFL (football) team name, colors and logo were revealed for when they start play in 2020!

The Seattle Dragons will take the turf at CenturyLink Field starting in February when the XFL season gets underway.

The XFL will be made up of current NFL players, backups, players that will get cut from NFL rosters etc, this will be another outlet for these players to play the game that they love and possibly land an NFL gig eventually.

The Dragons will be coached by former Seahawks quarterback and legend, Jim Zorn.

