Introducing The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class of 2019 [inductees]

Yes Janet, we love you and finally! And if you’re an 80’s kid, you’ll love this list:

The Cure

Def Leppard

Janet Jackson

Stevie Nicks

Radiohead

Roxy Music

The Zombies

To be eligible, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination

The Induction Ceremony is planned for March 29, 2019 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with an edited special to air on HBO in the spring.