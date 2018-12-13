Introducing The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class of 2019 [inductees]

Yes Janet, we love you and finally! And if you’re an 80’s kid, you’ll love this list:
- The Cure
- Def Leppard
- Janet Jackson
- Stevie Nicks
- Radiohead
- Roxy Music
- The Zombies
2019 Class of Inductees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (HERE).
To be eligible, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination
The Induction Ceremony is planned for March 29, 2019 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with an edited special to air on HBO in the spring.