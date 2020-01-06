Credit: BigStockPhoto

Introducing The Downsizing Party

January 6, 2020

A couple finds a fun way to declutter after 45 years in the same home.It went something like this.

“Anything on the tables. Take it,” she announced to the room, after getting everyone’s attention with the golden ping of a Tibetan singing bowl.

“Go through the bookshelves, and if there’s anything you want, take it. Linens, dishes, mugs — take them,”

she said, sweeping her arms along the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. “And please,

please take at least one of the champagne flutes home with you. After you’ve had your mimosa.”

Full Story: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
