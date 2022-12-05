Instead of going on tour, Meghan Trainor wants to get pregnant and write a book

ABC

Meghan Trainor already hinted she isn’t touring next year. Instead, the singer wants to spend 2023 growing her family and writing a book.

“Touring is so exhausting and brutal,” Meghan said to Billboard, noting that she is “trying to get pregnant” at the moment. Meghan, who is mom to 1-year-old Riley, maintained she wants four kids.

The singer saluted her fellow singers who’ve toured while they were pregnant, but hinted her pregnancies take a lot out of her. “I remember being pregnant and being like, ‘I really should lay down.’ I was pooped,” she explained.

There is a chance we could see Meghan hit the road. “It’s a big debate, but if something happens and I can open for someone or do a short run, I would love to do something like that,” she offered.

Meghan also flirted with the notion of becoming an author. “I also want to put out a book about pregnancy,” she said. “After giving birth, I feel like I can do anything. So, I’m just picking new goals and making new dreams.”

Meghan also shared her insight about how TikTok “rules the world” and made her love her job “for the first time in a long time.”

“This app allows for a whole day of fun work for us, and it doesn’t feel like work. I get to be at home and make videos that go viral, and it still helps my music and connect with strangers all over the world,” she explained. “I love promoting music again.”

