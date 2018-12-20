Credit: YouTube

Instant Family? Will You Consider Becoming a Foster Home?

The movie Instant Family is out and foster parents say it is pretty much “right on the mark.”

My daughter also a foster adopt family agrees, the movie portrays the good the bad and the ugly part of fostering.  Even so EVERY CHILD deserves a HOME.  If you have ever considered fostering now is the time.  Nearly 200 foster children spent a total of 1,090 nights in a hotel or office, from Sept. 1, 2017, until Aug. 31, 2018 in Washington state.  Kids staying in HOTELS due to lack of foster homes.  Will you consider fostering?   

Full story: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
