Instant Family? Will You Consider Becoming a Foster Home?

The movie Instant Family is out and foster parents say it is pretty much “right on the mark.”

My daughter also a foster adopt family agrees, the movie portrays the good the bad and the ugly part of fostering. Even so EVERY CHILD deserves a HOME. If you have ever considered fostering now is the time. Nearly 200 foster children spent a total of 1,090 nights in a hotel or office, from Sept. 1, 2017, until Aug. 31, 2018 in Washington state. Kids staying in HOTELS due to lack of foster homes. Will you consider fostering?

Full story: HERE

