Inspiring & Important. Embrace 54! in the Virtual Walk to Cure Arthritis.

May 10, 2020

Talking about the “Virtual Walk to Cure Arthritis”. Together let’s do all we can to support research funding and educational and comfort resources for those living with arthritis and their family. The “Walk” is nationwide on Saturday, May 16, 1pm PT. Participate on their Facebook page. 54 is a ‘magic’ number, reflecting the creativity of the organizers in a unique time. 54 Million people suffer with this condition. Participate by walking 54 steps, taking 54 laps, etc., invite 54 friends to join you. And consider donating $54 dollars or multiples to support the work. Dr. Keith Elkon, the Medical Honoree, is involved in research at the UW and delivers an important message about the work being done, and all that needs to be done. Alicia Nelson is the Youth Honoree, a graduating HS Senior, who has lived with the condition for 11 years–she is an inspiring young woman. Steve Wright, Exec Director for the Arthritis Foundation shares the details of how we can all share in the success of the Walk to Cure Arthritis. www.facebook.com/arthritis.org www.arthritis.org

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend’s informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
