zothen|BigStock

Rubber duckies are being arranged into inspiring messages, quacking up the neighborhood.

Jim Preston came up with the unique way to make people smile during lockdown.

He gets up at the quack of dawn (presumably) and uses the yellow toy ducks to spell out words of hope,

encouragement, and wisdom, and has been doing it for months.

The uplifting sidewalk art comes straight from the heart—the heart of a town ‘wise quacker’.

Full Story and pics: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069