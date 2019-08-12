Inspiration for Life, ‘Choosing Joy: Alzheimer’s a Book of Hope’ by Helene Berger

Helene Berger is an inspiring woman, the author of "Choosing Joy: Alzheimer's, A Book of Hope". Written as a result of her personal experiences in caring for her husband for the last 6 years of his life following his diagnosis, Helene discovered some simple but profound ways to be with, and help her husband. One very important thing is to get help, and give yourself time to rest and regenerate. There was the discovery of 'the magic of questions'. Rather than directing him, asking him what he would want completely changed the energy. While the book is about a journey through Alzheimer's, it's really about living an inspiring life.

www.heleneberger.com