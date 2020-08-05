Inmates Save a Guards Life

Siberian Photographer|Big Stock

“I will do whatever I can to save a man. I don’t want anyone to die.”

Renewing faith in the human race!!!

Mitchell Smalls, Terry Lovelace and Walter Whitehead rushed to help

Deputy Warren Hobbs when he collapsed at his desk at Gwinnett County Jail.

I don’t care if it’s a police officer or whoever it was, ” said Whitehead.

“I will do whatever I can to save a man. I don’t want anyone to die.”

The incident was recorded on security footage.

Smalls can be seen ringing the alarms first, banging on his cell door.

When the other inmates catch on, they start making as much noise as possible to call for help.

They called for help using a phone and Hobbs’ radio.

“Soon the entire unit was thundering with noise as many inmates pounded

on the doors shouting for our deputy who lay unconscious and heavily bleeding on the floor,”

The Sheriff’s Office also tweeted a photo of the three men and commended

them for their heroic acts, writing:

“Kudos to these inmates for coming to the aid of our deputy when he suffered

a cardiac emergency.”

“We thank them for their timely assistance and the lesson their actions provide.

Full Story: HERE