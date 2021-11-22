Ingrid Michaelson to livestream upcoming Holiday Hop on December 5

Shervin Lainez

﻿Ingrid Michaelson ﻿is gearing up for her 15th annual Holiday Hop, kicking off December 5 at New York City’s Webster Hall, but she’s announced a big change ahead of the show. While fans are still invited to personally attend the festivities, Ingrid made a few tweaks so everyone can enjoy it.

Taking to Instagram, Ingrid shared a highlight reel from last year’s improvised and socially distanced Holiday Hop, which took place at her home because of the pandemic.

“Flash back to last years Holiday Hop Livestream in my apartment,” she captioned the video. “This year we are live-streaming from Webster Hall! I know many of you can’t make it to NYC for many reasons. So we decided to put the concert on a livestream too! 20$ tickets and it stays up for 48 hours!”

Ingrid first announced the show in October and raved how “excited/anxious/happy/anxious/buzzing/did I mention anxious” she was to have it return to the stage.

Along with inviting “the FULL BAND” to accompany her, she also promised a “live virtual after-hang” with fans after the concert, “where I’ll play a few songs and chat. And probably eat bc that’s what I do after a show.”

The 15th Annual Holiday Hop will feature material from Ingrid’s 2018 holiday album, Songs for the Season, which was released as a deluxe edition with five new tracks on November 5. Tickets are on sale now via AXS.com. VIP packages are also available.

