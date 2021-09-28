Ingrid Michaelson releasing deluxe edition of ‘Songs for the Season’

Shervin Lainez

Ingrid Michaelson has gift-wrapped a deluxe edition of her 2018 holiday album for fans this year.

Songs for the Season — Deluxe Edition arrives November 5 with five additional tracks, including a new duet with Zooey Deschanel on the original track “Merry Christmas, Happy New Year,” and her 2019 single with Jason Mraz, “Christmas Valentine.”

“When I released my first Christmas album in 2018, I already knew there would one day be a deluxe. And here we are!” Ingrid says in a statement. “Anyone who knows me knows that I start celebrating Christmas in September and I cherish this time of the year so very much.”

Ingrid says the five tracks — three classics and the two originals — will “create an even greater festive experience,” and adds, “It was very important to me to keep everything in this vintage/nostalgic world.”

The classic tracks added to the project are “Winter Wonderland,” “A Marshmallow World” and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” “Winter Wonderland” is out now for your streaming pleasure.

“’Winter Wonderland’ is such a great holiday song because even if you don’t celebrate Christmas, the song itself still speaks to the joy of the winter season and all that comes with it,” Ingrid notes.

You can pre-order Songs for the Season — Deluxe Edition now, including a limited-edition vinyl version.

Here’s the track list:

“Looks Like A Cold, Cold Winter”

“White Christmas” (Feat. Christina Perri)

“Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (Feat. Will Chase)

“Happy, Happy Christmas”

“What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve”

“Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” (Feat. Grace VanderWaal)

“Mele Kalikimaka”

“Christmas Time Is Here”

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” (Feat. Leslie Odom Jr.)

“Auld Lang Syne”

“It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year”

“Christmas Valentine” (Feat. Jason Mraz)

“A Marshmallow World”

“Winter Wonderland”

“Merry Christmas, Happy New Year” (Feat. Zooey Deschanel)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.