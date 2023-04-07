Ingrid Michaelson covers Indigo Girls, writes score for Hulu’s ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’

Hollywood Records

Ingrid Michaelson, who recently saw the debut of her first musical, The Notebook, is now pivoting to composing for television.

She’s co-written the score for the new Hulu series Tiny Beautiful Things, based on the bestselling book by Cheryl Strayed about a woman who becomes a popular advice columnist while her own life is falling apart. The soundtrack, which is out now, includes a new original song by Ingrid called “Not Gone,” as well as her cover of the Indigo Girls song “Closer to Fine.”

“Writing the score for ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ was one of the most fulfilling and scary experiences I’ve had,” Ingrid says of the soundtrack, adding that it “yielded such a lovely and rewarding experience.”

Ingrid had previously written an Emmy-nominated original song for the Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere, produced by the same woman who did Tiny Beautiful Things.

In addition, Ingrid is the executive producer for the Apple TV+ children’s series Slumberkins, for which she also wrote original songs.

