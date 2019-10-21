Industrial Espionage: Big Words for Me… I didn’t Even Look Up How to Spell Them

Big, HUGE legal battle! Anheuser-Busch claims Miller Coors stole the recipe for Bud Light and Michelob Ultra.

The theft is blamed on an Anheuser-Busch employee who snapped a cell phone photo of the recipes then sent them to a current Miller Coors, former Anheuser-Busch employee. So not exactly an Ocean’s 11 type heist but a major company breach for sure.

Not that it would be too hard to figure out on your own. It’s NOT the KFC 11 herbs and spices for crying out loud.

If the recipe for either Bud Light OR Michelob Ultra is anything other than:

Soda Water with 3 drops of yellow food coloring.

I would be legitimately shocked.